



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Wondering if your dog would be happier with a companion? A veterinary behavior expert from Tufts University says most dogs will live a happier life with a second dog.

Carol Erickson, an animal advocate for the PSPCA, tells Eyewitness News dogs are very social and in today’s society they spend most of their time inside, by themselves which is hard on the dogs.

Experts say getting another dog is usually the right thing to do.

Dogs living in isolation are not very happy because of their social nature, having a companion will keep them occupied.

If you are a busy person, traveling and barely home, a dog is not the right pet for you.