



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One in seven pet owners complains about their dog’s barking. When someone comes to the door, they just bark and bark and bark.

According to Tufts University School of Veterinary Medicine, there is a way to stop that.

They say it’s not difficult, but it may be time-consuming.

Get a friend and have them knock on your door or ring the doorbell just one time.

And when your dog starts to bark, say “enough” or “shush” just one time.

Let your dog continue to bark while you and the person on the other side of the door remain quiet.

When the dog stops barking, give them a treat and some praise.

Then start the process over again.

It may take days or weeks to see a change in your dog’s behavior.