



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s NFL Draft weekend and while the festivities are being held in Nashville, Tennessee, one of the Eagles wide receivers is making it special for fans in Philadelphia. Alshon Jeffery started a three-day scavenger hunt on Thursday, giving fans the opportunity to find nine autographed Jeffery kids’ jerseys.

On Thursday he tweeted telling fans he was going to post clues on Twitter each day to let them know where they could find the jerseys.

“It’s Draft Day! Just for this occasion I’ll be hiding 9 autographed kids’ jerseys around the city of Philadelphia with clues of the locations between today and Saturday #AJefferyJerseyHunt #DraftWeek #FlyEaglesFly,” Jeffery said in a tweet.

Two jerseys were hidden in Rittenhouse Square on Thursday and fans found three jerseys in Love Park on Friday.

Here are the clues Philly! First stop is Rittenhouse House Park. Good luck finding the two jerseys in the park! #AJefferyJerseyHunt pic.twitter.com/bp7TWJdc6W — Alshon Jeffery (@TheWorldof_AJ) April 25, 2019

It’s Day 2 of #AJefferyJerseyHunt Philly. Here’s the next clue. Good luck finding the three autographed jerseys. pic.twitter.com/brFZ3dr7FG — Alshon Jeffery (@TheWorldof_AJ) April 26, 2019

Jeffery will be hiding four jerseys somewhere in Philadelphia on Saturday for the final day of the jersey hunt.

Keep an eye on his Twitter account for the last clue.

