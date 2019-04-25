Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The pick is in! The Eagles traded up to No. 22 to select Washington State offensive tackle Andre Dillard. In return, the Eagles traded their 25th pick, a fourth- and sixth-round pick to the Ravens.
Dillard is a 6-foot-5, 315 pound tackle, who has “good size and unique athleticism,” according to ESPN, something the Eagles value highly in their linemen.
CBS Sports ranks Dillard as their 15th-ranked prospect overall and the third-best offensive lineman.
With Jason Peters aging and facing injuries in the past couple seasons, Dillard may be their heir apparent.
More coming…