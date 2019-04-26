



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – After solidifying the offensive line Thursday night, the Philadelphia Eagles turned their attention to another position of need in the second round Friday. The Eagles selected Penn State running back Miles Sanders with the 53rd overall pick in the NFL draft.

Sanders, after being overshadowed by New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley at State College in his first two years, broke out in his lone season as the Nittany Lions’ lead back.

The 5-foot-11, 211-pound running back from Pittsburgh rushed for 1,274 yards with nine touchdowns in 13 games last season. His best game came in Penn State’s 63-24 win over Illinois in Week 4 when he ran for 200 yards and three touchdowns.

Last season, Sanders had five 100-plus yard games.

According to CBS Sports, Sanders is a “physical, compactly built one-cut runner who is an asset in the pass game. He can run patterns out of the backfield as well as line up in the slot and when targeted he shows soft hands and the ability to make defenders miss.”

Sanders is the highest running back drafted by the Eagles since LeSean McCoy in 2009. McCoy was also drafted with the 53rd pick.

The PSU running back was the first of two Eagles second-round picks Friday.

Four picks after selecting Sanders, the Eagles drafted wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside with the 57th pick.

In the first round Thursday, the Eagles traded up to select Washington State offensive tackle Andre Dillard.

Yessir! @BoobieMilesXXIV about to do work in Philly! — Trace McSorley (@McSorley_IX) April 27, 2019

The Eagles have two picks left in the 2019 NFL draft – a fourth-round pick (138) and fifth-round pick (163).

The NFL draft concludes Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee.