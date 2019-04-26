PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With their 57th pick in the NFL Draft, the Eagles continued to stack their offense with the selection of Stanford wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside.
Arcega-Whiteside is 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds. The Stanford standout has 63 receptions for 1,059 yards and a whopping 14 touchdowns in 2018. The addition gives the Birds another big-bodied receiver.
“His above-average top-end speed and ability to come down with 50-50 balls make him a threat in the vertical passing game,” according to ESPN’s scouting report.
Arcega-Whiteside joins a stacked Eagles’ receiving corp led by Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson and Nelson Agholor.
Four picks earlier, the Eagles took a local favorite: Penn State running back Miles Sanders.
In Round 1, the Eagles traded up to select Washington State offensive tackle Andre Dillard.
The Eagles have two remaining picks in this year’s draft: a fourth- (138) and a fifth-rounder (163).