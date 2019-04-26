



PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— Doctors say having a pet can help reduce stress. Dog therapy specifically has been linked to a variety of health benefits.

For people who can’t handle a real pet, there are now robot dogs.

Its puppy love without the work. Scientists have developed a robot dog that’s providing a special kind of therapy. For Autumn Kerr, getting her dad, Dennis, to smile sometimes requires an artificial touch.

Jennie the robo-dog is a prototype robot therapy dog designed to help patients who are unable to care for a real pet. Autumn’s father has Parkinson’s disease and has difficulty moving and speaking.

“She’s calming, you can just pet her, she’s not active and all over the place. Sometimes with pets they can get a little rambunctious,” Kerr said.

Tom Stevens created his company, Tombot, after his mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and her beloved dog had to be taken away.

“My mom was devastated, so I started looking at substitutes for live animal companions,” said CEO Tom Stevens.

Doctors say therapy dogs may help patients cope with loneliness, anxiety and stress.

“There are now increasing a number of studies that show that people thrive and feel better they have some amount of physical contact in their lives,” said Dr. Maja Mataric from USC Computer Science, Neuroscience and Pediatrics.

There is also some evidence robotic companions can do the same. Jennie barks and wags her tail just like a real dog. She also responds to touch, creating a connection for people like Dennis.

There are a variety of different companies making robotic pets, many are very life-like and can also be programmed to respond to voice commands. The robots go on the market next year and will go for about $450 dollars.