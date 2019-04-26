Comments
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Emergency crews are handling a “major gas leak” at the University of Delaware. University of Delaware Police say the gas leak is in the area of the STAR campus, and the Chemours Building and the Whiting Turner trailers have been evacuated.
School officials say the leak was caused by a construction accident, in which a gas line was struck. Fifteen construction workers were evacuated.
The gas has been shut off and crews have returned to the construction area, officials say.
School officials ask that you avoid the area until further notice.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.