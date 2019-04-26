WEATHER:Tornado Watch Issued For Philadelphia, Surrounding Counties, South Jersey Until 9 PM
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, University of Delaware

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Emergency crews are handling a “major gas leak” at the University of Delaware. University of Delaware Police say the gas leak is in the area of the STAR campus, and the Chemours Building and the Whiting Turner trailers have been evacuated.

School officials say the leak was caused by a construction accident, in which a gas line was struck. Fifteen construction workers were evacuated.

The gas has been shut off and crews have returned to the construction area, officials say.

School officials ask that you avoid the area until further notice.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s