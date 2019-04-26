



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There is a growing trend that is baffling employers. Relationship experts have been seeing it for years. But now business are sounding the alarm. Ghosting has hit the job market.

If you frequent the dating scene, chances are you have been ghosted. The term is often used to describe a person who suddenly stops responding to a friend or a date.

That “here today, gone tomorrow” attitude is now burning some employers.

“When we hire someone the joke is, are they actually going to show up for the job?” Jim’s Steaks president Ken Silver said.

Experts are using the term ghosting to describe a rise in applicants they say are either not showing up for interviews or work after an offer.

Jim’s Steaks on South Street is not only experiencing that, but what the owner likes to call “heartbeats.”

“They will start on a Tuesday, work Wednesday and we will never see them again,” Silver said. “You spend a couple days training people, come Saturday night, you have a line out the door and you don’t have people working.”

It’s a pain employers outside the service industry are also dealing with.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago mentioned a growth in ghosting in its December activity report.

Local experts say it’s happening here too.

“You see it in the tech industries,” Peter Cappelli, a management professor at the University of Pennsylvania, said. “Better economy, tighter labor market, more jobs.”

In today’s culture, people can apply for dozens of jobs in minutes, increasing the likelihood of not responding to employers. Some people Eyewitness News spoke with have ghosted interviews.

“I was like, ‘Oh I’m not going to go, I may not get it,’” a Philadelphia woman said.

“I’ve ghosted some recruiters back in the day,” a Philadelphia man said.

“I think it’s unprofessional not to show up,” said another woman.

Leaders at local staffing agency Robert Half say that they’ve seen a 10 percent increase in ghosting this past year. They admit employers have been ghosting applicants for years.

“No one likes delivering bad news,” Nisenzon said.

But experts say it’s up to both sides to improve communication and avoid burning bridges.

“You never know when you’re going to need that connection back,” Brittney Nisenzon, a Robert Half employee, said.