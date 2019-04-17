



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said Wednesday that safety concerns must be addressed before a safe-injection site is established in Kensington. The announcement came after the mayor met with representatives of Safehouse, a nonprofit organization, and community members to discuss challenges stemming from opening the overdose prevention site.

“Valid public safety concerns have been raised by the community in and around Kensington, and I have informed Safehouse that those safety concerns must be addressed before the establishment of an OPS,” Kenney said in a statement.

Safehouse began negotiating a lease last month for a site on Hilton Street in Kensington. Kenney says the nonprofit organization should look at other prospective sites in the city.

“Kensington is the epicenter of the opioid crisis, but we know that addiction is a citywide problem. We cannot open one OPS (overdose prevention site) in Kensington and expect it to address this issue at scale. Multiple sites are needed and should be explored by Safehouse or other OPS operators,” said Kenney.

Philadelphia has the highest opioid death rate of any large U.S. city, with more than 1,000 deaths per year.

