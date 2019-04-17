  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
DOVER, Del. (CBS) — In the wake of the college admissions scandal, a Delaware State University official admits to taking bribes and costing her school and taxpayers millions. In federal court on Wednesday, Crystal Martin, a former associate registrar, pleaded guilty to accepting bribes from a co-conspirator.

(credit: CBS3)

Prosecutors say Martin changed the registration status of hundreds of out-of-state students so they could pay cheaper in-state tuition at the historically black university.

Tuition for out-of-state students is more than double the in-state rate.

Martin collected more than $70,000 in bribery payments and cost the university $3 million between 2013 and 2017.

Prosecutors say she used the money for “her own selfish purposes.”

Martin faces up to 10 years in prison. Her sentencing is set for July 1.

