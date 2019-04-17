PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police spent the early morning hours Wednesday negotiating the release of a 2-year-old girl who they say was abducted by her mother’s ex-boyfriend. It happened around 2:15 a.m. at a home on the 6000 block of Ross St. in East Mt. Airy.

Investigators say the 21-year-old man broke a window at the home before making off with the child in her mother’s greenish blue car. The mother told police the man is not the child’s father.

Officers kept in contact with the man through his ex-girlfriend’s phone, which he also took. They say he hasn’t threatened to harm the child, but has still not returned her safely.