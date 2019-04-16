



He says he could have proven he was in New York during the alleged 2008 encounter with 18-year-old Chloe Goins at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles.

“AIG continues to act egregiously by settling these heinous claims without my knowledge and/or consent; and AIG continues to show they’re complicit in this scheme to destroy me and my family,” Cosby said in a statement.

Goins says Cosby drugged and molested her. A hearing in the case is set for Wednesday in Los Angeles. Messages were left with her lawyers and AIG officials Tuesday.

The 81-year-old Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year prison term near Philadelphia after a jury last year found he sexually assaulted Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee, at his home in 2004.

AIG earlier this month settled defamation lawsuits filed in Massachusetts by seven other Cosby accusers.

