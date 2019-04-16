69-Year-Old Man Sexually Assaulted, Robbed In Center City, Police Say





PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for two men accused of robbing and sexually assaulting a 69-year-old man in Center City. It happened on the 1200 block of Manning Street, around 5 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the one of the men forced the victim to the ground and sexually assaulted him.

The suspects took $305 from the man’s wallet.

They were last seen heading east on Spruce Street.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.