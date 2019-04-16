MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Shocking video captured the moment live wires sparked a huge fire while crews were working in Manchester Township, Ocean County. Video by a Manchester Township police car camera shows when a worker pulled a line down and it burst into flames as it touched the wet ground.

Police say it happened during Monday’s storm near the intersection of State Highway 70 and Colonial Drive, around midnight.

A traffic light was out and crews were setting up traffic cones and directing traffic, when sparks went flying due to an arcing transformer, police said.

“The rain, wind, lightning and thunder were at full force, causing transformers to explode and electrical wires to drop,” police said in a Facebook post.

The worker ran through the flames to safety.

Police say luckily the worker was wearing property safety equipment and no one was injured.