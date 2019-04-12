PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— Some local areas are getting national attention as they compete in USA Today’s nationwide contest “Best Small Town Cultural Scene.” The website’s Readers’ Choice 2019 released 20 candidates for the award with Doylestown, Media and Manayunk at the top of the list.
“Bigger isn’t always better, especially when it comes to these 20 small towns, each with a population of fewer than 30,000 people (as of the last census). What each lacks in size it makes up for with a big cultural punch – museums, art galleries, performing arts and busy event calendars,” said USA Today.
At the top of the leader board is Doylestown with the current No. 1 spot.
“This Pennsylvania town is home to the Doylestown Cultural District, where visitors will find both the Mercer Museum and James A. Michener Art Museum – home to a collection of Pennsylvania impressionist works – within steps of Main Street. The art deco County Theater, built in the 1930s, still screens movies,” said USA Today.
Media is a few spots behind at No. 3.
“Media, Pennsylvania calls itself ‘Everybody’s Hometown,’ as it’s easy to make yourself comfortable and stay awhile in this historic corner of Delaware County. Cultural events shine here, including America’s Music Festival Series and summer Dining Under the Stars. The Media Theater puts on musical productions, concerts and performances just for kids,” said USA Today.
And the historic district of Manayunk is No. 5 on the leader board.
“This canal-edged town just minutes from central Philadelphia is home to more than 65 shops and galleries, some housed in restored historic warehouses from the early twentieth century. The town keeps a full calendar of cultural festivals, including the StrEAT Food Festival in April, Manayunk Arts Festival in June and Harvest Fest in September,” said the website.
You can still vote for your favorite town through May 6 at noon here, and the 10 winning towns will be revealed on Friday, May 17.