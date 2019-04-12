



PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— Some local areas are getting national attention as they compete in USA Today’s nationwide contest “Best Small Town Cultural Scene.” The website’s Readers’ Choice 2019 released 20 candidates for the award with Doylestown, Media and Manayunk at the top of the list.

“Bigger isn’t always better, especially when it comes to these 20 small towns, each with a population of fewer than 30,000 people (as of the last census). What each lacks in size it makes up for with a big cultural punch – museums, art galleries, performing arts and busy event calendars,” said USA Today.

Cardinal Foley Regional School Custodian Up For Cintas’ ‘Custodian Of The Year’ Award

At the top of the leader board is Doylestown with the current No. 1 spot.

“This Pennsylvania town is home to the Doylestown Cultural District, where visitors will find both the Mercer Museum and James A. Michener Art Museum – home to a collection of Pennsylvania impressionist works – within steps of Main Street. The art deco County Theater, built in the 1930s, still screens movies,” said USA Today.