



HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A beloved local custodian is one of 10 finalists up for a big, national award! Howard Edwards, or “Mr. Howard” as he is known, works at Cardinal Foley Regional School in Havertown. He’s a finalist for Cintas’ “Custodian Of The Year” award but he needs your votes!

The winner and the school each get $5,000.

Mr. Howard teaches sewing classes and even helped make costumes for the kids’ “Mary Poppins” musical.

“When it comes to holidays, Mr. Howard doesn’t cut corners. On Valentine’s Day, Mr. Howard always hands out candy to the girls, and on “National Boys Day,” the young men receive icy treats. And when the principal’s birthday came around, Mr. Howard brought in a homemade cake and catered lunch. Between celebrations and school events, Mr. Howard teaches sewing classes as a part of the school’s elective program and even produced colorful costumes for the school’s production of Mary Poppins. Whether he’s saving a parking spot for a student with a broken leg or telling a joke to a child in need of cheering up, Mr. Howard’s heart of gold shines all day, every day,” reads Howard’s bio on the finalist page.

Mr. Howard has been with the school for more than two years.

To vote for Mr. Howard, click here.