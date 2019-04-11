BREAKING:Mechanic Killed By Stray Bullet While Working At Philadelphia Auto Repair Shop, Police Say
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia’s newest shopping destination will be made out of shipping containers. The Piazza Pod Park will open on Germantown Avenue in Northern Liberties next month.

Chopper 3 was over the area Thursday afternoon to show off the work that is already underway.

The park will feature shops, restaurants, art installations and a play area for the little ones.

Developers say they chose shipping containers to capture the artistic character of the neighborhood.

