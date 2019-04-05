



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Right now, things may look a little bleak, considering the 76ers lost for the third-straight time — their first three-game losing streak this season. The Milwaukee Bucks ran through the middle of the Sixers’ defense like water runs through a faucet in a 128-122 win.

The Sixers acquired Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris to join Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. The pieces appear to be in place, though they haven’t been together very long.

The Sixers seem to be looking for a soft landing and have it on cruise control as the 2018-19 season winds down.

Watch: Sixers’ Joel Embiid Kisses J.J. Redick’s Elbow After He Takes Hard Fall

The Sixers look like they’ll be the No. 3 see in the Eastern Conference, and they appear to be a strong favorite to win their first-round series, regardless of their opponent. But if everything holds to chalk, the Sixers would meet the Toronto Raptors in the second round.

Sixers owner Joshua Harris has already commented that if the Sixers didn’t go beyond the second round in the playoffs this season: “It would be problematic. Very problematic. It would not be what we’re playing for. We’d be unhappy. I’d be unhappy. The city would be unhappy … We have enough talent on our roster that if we play the way we’re capable of playing, we can beat any team in the East.”

Apparently, they can’t.

The Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo took over the game Thursday night. “The Greek Freak” dropped 45 points, 13 rebounds, and 6 assists, outdueling Embiid, who achieved his second career triple-double with 34 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists.

But in the end, Embiid was too tired to close, while Antetokounmpo appeared to grow stronger as the game progressed.

Brett Brown’s job may be in peril if the Sixers don’t advance to the Eastern Conference finals. It won’t be easy getting there. It’s April and Embiid appears to still be playing himself into shape—and the Sixers go as Embiid goes. Butler and Harris seem to disappear when the time has come to put their stamp on games, and Simmons hasn’t looked like the player many thought he would be after last season.

Watch: Sixers Fans Go Nuts As Bryce Harper Rings The Bell Before Thursday’s Game

Hopefully, the Sixers can find another gear in these next few weeks. Hopefully, some chemistry can grow with the Sixers’ starting lineup, since they have no real bench. And hopefully, the Sixers can make a playoff run to save Brown’s job.

He’s a very likable coach, a dubious strategist in closing moments and a genuinely good guy, but the free pass he got when the Sixers were built to lose looks like it’s reached its termination point.