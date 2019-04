PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Sixers center Joel Embiid is all about taking care of his teammates. In the second quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, J.J. Redick fell hard, injuring his elbow.

But Embiid came to his rescue.

Jo Jo was caught on video kissing Redick’s “boo boo.”

The Sixers lost to the Bucks 128-122.