



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bryce Harper is quickly becoming the most popular man in Philadelphia. He’s led the Phillies to a blistering 4-1 start, as he’s crushed three home runs and five RBI in the team’s first five games.

And on Thursday, he had the honor of ringing the bell before the Sixers game against the Bucks.

‘It’s Very Exciting’: Bryce Harper Gets Emotional Talking About Being Father For First Time

And the crowd went absolutely wild for Harper.

Earlier in the day, Harper and his wife, Kayla — who last week announced they are expecting their first child — were spotted shopping at the Mitchell & Ness store in Center City. Bryce was rocking a Sixers hoodie, leading fans to speculate whether he would ring the bell tonight.

The Sixers play the Bucks at 8 p.m. as they look to wrap up the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Harper’s Phillies return home to face the Minnesota Twins Friday night.