



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia began Week 2 of its budget hearings Tuesday and a big issue is $179 million — the record-breaking amount of overtime by city employees last year.

That’s also $40 million more than what was budgeted for, according to Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority. The city’s Prisons Department spends the third-most on overtime.

Documents obtained by Eyewitness News show in fiscal year 2018, 550 correctional officers earned at least $20,000 in overtime. At least 50 correctional officers made more in overtime than their base salaries. Forty-eight earned incomes of more than $100,000.

“Without income, we don’t make any money,” Gregory Trueheart said.

Trueheart is the union president for 2,000 prison workers — most are corrections officers.

“Most people work the extra hours to supplement their income,” Trueheart said. “Most people take that job because they hear of the overtime they can make while there.”

Harvey Rice oversees finances in Philadelphia for PICA.

“Overtime is there to make sure department’s goals and missions are fulfilled, and that the taxpayers are getting what they pay their taxes for,” Rice said.

Eyewitness News showed the findings to city councilman Brian O’Neil.

“The more you work, the more you’re on the clock,” O’Neil said. “You’re tired, quality of life goes down.”

“Mentally and physically-wise, it takes a toll on your body working all those hours in that type of environment,” Trueheart said.

The union president of Philly’s correctional officers believes if they were paid higher salaries and more people were hired, there would be less overtime.

The Philadelphia Prisons Department is working to curb overtime. It rolled out what it calls a roving crew to fill in when people call out.

A report released by PICA Monday shows all of Philly’s overtime for the first two quarters of fiscal year 2019 is about what it was last year.

The city has been trying to take control of overtime spending for years. In 2014, a report indicated more checks and balances were needed.

In a statement, the city of Philadelphia said, in part:

“The City has required all departments with significant overtime expenditures to report on the drivers behind their overtime spending on a quarterly basis, as well as to accurately and realistically budget for overtime expenses. While it is unlikely that total overtime costs will show a significant decrease due to contractual wage increases, the City is committed to ensuring that overtime remains a stable, manageable, and responsible percentage of total payroll costs.”

The Prisons Department is expected to take questions from the city council about its finances, including overtime, at its upcoming budget hearing.