



GLEN MILLS, Pa. (CBS) — Glen Mills Schools announced Tuesday that nearly 250 people will be laid off as it has been embroiled in controversy following abuse allegations . Last week, the state ordered the removal of all children remaining at the Delaware County school.

“Glen Mills Schools and its board of managers made the difficult decision to begin layoffs. Eighty individuals from various departments across the school were notified today. Additional layoffs will continue this week. In total, approximately 250 individuals will be impacted,” a spokesperson told Eyewitness News. “Glen Mills Schools thanks our employees, many of whom have tirelessly served the school for decades, for their commitment to the school’s mission and helping to pave the way to a new path in life for countless young men.”

The school is accused of covering up decades of abuse. The allegations ranged from severe beatings for students who made minor infractions to a staffer breaking a boy’s jaw after the student made a joke about the man’s sister.

A former student told Eyewitness News that he and others were abused at the school.

“[I saw violence] almost every day,” the man said. “It wasn’t even a week that would go by without six, seven incidents.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered a review of complaints against the school.

The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office is in the midst of an investigation, as well as the prosecution of two former counselors who were charged in September in a brutal assault of a 17-year-old.

Glen Mills, established in 1826 as the Philadelphia House of Refuge, noted that it is regulated and licensed each year, and their earlier statement said the staff deals with extremely challenging young people and they are trained in handling potentially violent behaviors.

