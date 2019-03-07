



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered a review of complaints against a Delaware County reform school after the district attorney confirmed there is an ongoing police investigation into alleged abuse and cover-ups at the school. Lawmakers and children’s advocates called for the state to launch an investigation into allegations at the Glen Mills Schools, about 25 miles west of Philadelphia, on Wednesday.

Wolf directed the state agency that oversees Glen Mills to put together a dossier of abuse complaints at the school for delinquent boys.

Delaware County District Attorney’s Office Investigating Reports Of Alleged Abuse At Glen Mills School

The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office says the investigation has resulted in arrests and prosecutions of individuals for their crimes.

The allegations ranged from severe beatings for students who made minor infractions to a staffer breaking a boy’s broken jaw after the student made a joke about the man’s sister.

The school – the oldest reform school in the country – says they are taking the allegations “very seriously.”

