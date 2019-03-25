



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police have released surveillance video of a vehicle linked to a deadly road rage shooting. The 25-year-old victim was gunned down at 52nd and Warren Streets last Friday.

According to police, 25-year-old Shaquille Mack was shot once in the right arm and the bullet entered the chest. He later died at the hospital.

“Right now, we want obviously, that car identified and we want the occupant or occupants that were also in it, also identified,” Philadelphia Police Captain Sekou Kinebrew said.

A mid-to-late 2000s dark-colored Chrysler 300 with tinted windows, seen speeding around a corner in West Philadelphia, is wanted in the brutal slaying of Mack, a young father who was shot to death while standing a few feet away from his children.

Police say road rage was the cause. There was a near-collision that prompted the suspect and victim to drive parallel to each other while arguing.

Police say when they stopped in the middle of the road on 52nd Street near Warren Streets, words were exchanged.

The father got out of the passenger side, without a weapon. That’s when investigators say the driver of the Chrysler shot the victim one time under his arm pit in the torso, killing him.

Four people were in Mack’s vehicle — two of his kids, his child’s mother and her young nephew.

“The kids were witnesses, don’t know how old they are, if they were able to comprehend, understand what happened,” Captain Kinebrew said. “Even if they weren’t, it’s still a horrible, horrific set of circumstances.”

The suspect’s car was last seen speeding south on Girard Avenue from 54th Street. Detectives say there is missing molding and a dent in the vehicle located about the back passenger side wheel.

Despite the different camera angles, police don’t have the license plate number, but they say you can help.

“If you were out there, maybe you saw something and saw someone speeding away fast and you didn’t think anything of it at the time, maybe you got some or all of the license plate,” Captain Kinebrew said.

There is now a $20,000 reward being offered to anyone with information that could lead to an arrest. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact police.