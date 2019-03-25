



GLEN MILLS, Pa. (CBS/AP) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services ordered Monday an emergency removal of all children currently remaining at the Glen Mills School in Delaware County following abuse allegations. There are currently 64 students still at the school.

BREAKING: Remaining students ordered removed from embattled Glen Mills School; Original story: https://t.co/oW7lcmgdtX @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/ed4PPUfVNv — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) March 25, 2019

The department’s Office of Children, Youth, and Families says it will maintain a presence at Glen Mills School during the time the children are removed to continue to monitor conditions and ensure student safety.

“As the investigation into allegations raised in recent reporting continues, we must do what is necessary to ensure that no more children are at risk of physical and emotional harm,” said Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller. “This removal is one step of an on-going process, and DHS is committed to seeing this investigation through to ensure that any individual responsible for endangering the welfare of children and coercing silence can be held responsible. As this investigation continues, it is important that we understand the full scope of incidents and mistreatment that occurred at this school. I encourage any former students or their families, Glen Mills staff, or anyone else to share their story.”

The school is accused of covering up decades of abuse. The allegations ranged from severe beatings for students who made minor infractions to a staffer breaking a boy’s broken jaw after the student made a joke about the man’s sister.

A former student told Eyewitness News last month that he and others were abused at the school.

“[I saw violence] almost every day,” the man said. “It wasn’t even a week that would go by without six, seven incidents.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered a review of complaints against the school.

The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office says the investigation has resulted in arrests and prosecutions of individuals for their crimes.

The school says they are taking the allegations “very seriously.”

