PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in the Mount Airy section of Philadelphia on Monday afternoon. The shooting took place on the 100 block of Meehan Avenue, just before 4 p.m.

Police say the 31-year-old victim was shot three times — once in the head and twice in the chest.

Police rushed the victim to Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Authorities are investigating the shooting.

