



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Here’s a March Madness fact you may have not known about. Some men apparently schedule a special surgery before the tournament so they can spend their recovery time watching the games. Doctors say there seems to be a spike in vasectomies this time of year. March has become Vas Madness.

Men are scheduling vasectomies to spend quality time on their couches to watch basketball.

“We’ve seen a 30 percent increase at Penn with men getting vasectomies,” Dr. Puneet Masson, of Penn Medicine, said. “The only thing we can think of is we have this highly-televised event in the month of March.”

Dr. Masson is the director of Male Reproductive Medicine and Surgery at the University of Penn. He performed double digit vasectomies on Friday alone.

“My first patient today signed up for a vasectomy last July,” Dr. Masson said. “And there are also people who signed up this week to get it done this day specifically.”

It’s become a minimally invasive surgery — 15 to 20 minutes and out the door, followed by 36 to 48 hours of icing the affected area and minimal movement.

So, more madness.

“They’re like, ‘This is exactly why I want to get it done in the morning, so I can be home by noon for when the games start.’ I don’t know how my bracket is doing but we joke about that as well,” Dr. Masson said.

Dr. Masson is happy men are having discussions about their reproductive health.