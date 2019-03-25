



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A community is coming together and showing support for a Verizon worker who was suspended after saving a cat in Port Richmond. Video shows Maurice German rescuing “Princess Momma” the cat from high atop a utility pole.

“Momma” the cat is rescued in Port Richmond after a long ordeal. See how the community came together to get it done on #CBS3 at 11. (📹= Amanda Boyce) pic.twitter.com/N2hlGoQGNC — Steve Lindsay CBS (@SteveLindsayCBS) March 17, 2019

Verizon saw the viral video and suspended German for three weeks, saying he put his and other people’s lives in danger.

Neighbors have set up a GoFundMe page to support German. Their goal was $4,650 to make up for German losing three weeks of pay.

In just two days, they surpassed that goal.