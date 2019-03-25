Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A community is coming together and showing support for a Verizon worker who was suspended after saving a cat in Port Richmond. Video shows Maurice German rescuing “Princess Momma” the cat from high atop a utility pole.
Verizon saw the viral video and suspended German for three weeks, saying he put his and other people’s lives in danger.
Neighbors have set up a GoFundMe page to support German. Their goal was $4,650 to make up for German losing three weeks of pay.
In just two days, they surpassed that goal.