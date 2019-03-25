



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Lawmakers in New Jersey will not vote on a bill Monday to legalize recreational marijuana in the state. State Senate President Steve Sweeney said in a statement that despite not having the votes today, “this fight is not over.”

“While we are all disappointed that we did not secure enough votes to ensure legislative approval of the adult use cannabis bill today, we made substantial progress on a plan that would make significant changes in social policy,” said Sweeney.

Breaking: NJ lawmakers will note vote to legalize recreational marijuana today. Statement from @NJSenatePres “While we are all disappointed that we did not secure enough votes to ensure legislative approval of the adult use cannabis bill today, we made substantial progress…” — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) March 25, 2019

Sweeney add that he remains “committed to its passage.”

“The Senate was very close to 21 votes and, with more education and advocacy, I believe we will get this legislation across the finish line.”

Gov. Phil Murphy said last week he has been trying to persuade hesitant lawmakers to back the bill but still didn’t have the votes needed.

Murphy has previously said he would continue to try to persuade people, but it’s unclear when another vote would be scheduled.

The 176-page bill calls for a tax of $42 per ounce, setting up a five-member regulator commission and expediting expungements to people with marijuana-related offenses.

The measure lets towns that host retailers, growers, wholesalers and processors levy taxes as well, up to 3 percent in some cases.

The expungement provisions, which Murphy says will set New Jersey apart from any other state with legal weed, waive any fee for expungement processing and permit clearing of records for possession up to 5 pounds.

Lawmakers said during hearings that while it sounds like a lot, it’s necessary to allow for an expedited expungement process. They say the statute covering possession for small amounts of cannabis goes up to 5 pounds.

That unsettled some lawmakers, including Republican state Sen. Michael Doherty. The change appeared to permit felons, and not just low-level offenders, to qualify for expungement, he said.

The bill also says tax revenue would go into a fund for “development, regulations, and enforcement of cannabis activities,” including paying for expungement costs, with the balance going to the general fund.

The measure considers lawmaker concerns about women-and minority-owned businesses becoming part of the legal pot market and requires 30 percent of licenses go to them.

It also calls for an investigation on the influence of cannabis on driving and for funding drug-recognition experts for law enforcement.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)