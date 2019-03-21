



PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Unlike many Phillies fans, Bryce Harper is excited for Millville native Mike Trout on his new record-setting deal with the Los Angeles Angels. The extension, however, ends the thought the two could ever wear the red pinstripes together. Harper previously said he was going to recruit Trout when the two-time AL MVP was set to hit free agency in 2020.

On Wednesday, the new Phillies slugger said he texted Trout “congratulations” when he heard the news. He felt Trout got what he deserved and that the Angels made the best decision for the franchise.

“If you’re a team and can lock up a franchise guy like that, of course you want to be able to do that. When I talked to him this offseason it was like, man, I want to get as much as I can so that you can blow me out of the water pretty much. And he did. I’m excited for him,” Harper told MLB.com.

News broke Tuesday that Trout and the Angels agreed to a 12-year, $426.5 million contract extension, which ended Harper’s three-week reign of having the largest contract in North American professional sports. However, Harper doesn’t seemed fazed by that fact.

“I got the length that I wanted. All the money and things like that, I’ve got more money than I’ll know what to do with. Once I knew Trout was going to sign, it’s inevitable. He was going to be the highest-paid player in the game in all of sports,” Harper told MLB.com.

The focus now for Bryce Harper and the Phillies is getting ready for Opening Day which is a week away. Harper is still working to get his rhythm back after starting spring training a little late and then missing a game after taking a 96 mph fastball off of his right ankle.