



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sorry Phillies fans — the dream outfield of Mike Trout and Bryce Harper in Philadelphia won’t be happening. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports Trout and the Los Angeles Angels are finalizing a 12-year, $430 million deal.

It will be the largest contract in professional sports history. ESPN reports Trout will see an annual average salary of $36 million when the extension kicks in.

Trout, a Millville, New Jersey native, was expected to be a free agent in 2020. Now, he will spend the rest of his career with the Angels after signing the extension. Trout currently had two years left on a six-year, $144.5 million deal.

Even though it was two years away, Phillies fans were already salivating of a potential team including Harper and Trout. Harper even talked about recruiting Trout when he was a free agent during his introductory press conference.

“I’m making 26 (million dollars) a year, something like that, so I think that’s going to be able to bring some other guys in as well to be able to help this organization win. I know there’s another guy in about two years that comes off the books. We’ll see what happens with him.”

Harper then doubled-down on his comments during an interview with 94WIP

“If you don’t think I’m gonna call Mike Trout to come to Philly in 2020, you’re crazy,” Harper said.

Trout, a two-time MVP and seven-time All-Star, was the Angels’ first-round pick in 2009.

During his eight-year career, Trout has batted .307, with 240 home runs and 648 RBI.