



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation barring cashless stores. The Democrat signed the legislation Monday.

The new law takes effect immediately and would punish businesses that violate it with a fine of up to $2,500.

The law exempts certain sectors, like parking facilities, car rentals and airport vendors.

It comes as some cities are considering similar measures. Earlier this month, Philadelphia’s mayor signed an ordinance barring so-called cashless stores.

The measures gained traction as online retail giant Amazon told Philadelphia officials that the legislation would “impede” plans to bring an Amazon Go stores to the city.

“Many people don’t have access to consumer credit and any effort by retail establishments to ban the use of cash is discriminatory towards those people,” said Democratic state Rep. Paul Moriarty. “The U.S. dollar is legal tender and should be accepted at any retail establishment in New Jersey.”

Amazon has not responded to a request for comment on the New Jersey law.

