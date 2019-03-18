  • CBS 3On Air

File photo of a man smoking a cigarette. (Photo by ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP/GettyImages)


HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Pennsylvania’s prison system is banning all tobacco products inside every facility’s secure perimeter, starting July 1. After that, all tobacco products in the possession of inmates or staff will be deemed contraband.

Corrections Secretary John Wetzel announced the new policy Monday, citing the success of existing tobacco prohibitions in three state correctional institutions and Quehanna Boot Camp.

The policy applies to cigarettes, cigars, tobacco, tobacco substitutes, lighters, pipes, pipe cleaners, filters, rolling papers, roller aprons and rollers.

Inmates and employees will be allowed to use non-refillable e-cigarettes that have been approved by the prison system, within designated areas. Inmates will be given access to smoking cessation programs, educational materials and support to help them quit.

However, inmates will be able to purchase nicotine replacement therapy patches.

