



CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — The family of the Delaware County woman who was punched by a Chester police officer over the weekend is calling for the officer to be reprimanded for what they believe was excessive force. A video that has gone viral shows the cop hitting 20-year-old Dominique Difiore in the face.

“He’s twice the size of her and he couldn’t handle her? And then punch her and then tase her on top of that? No, uncalled for,” said Dominic Difiore, the grandfather of 20-year-old Dominique.

2 Men Use Tow Truck To Steal Vehicles, Police Say

“I would never touch a girl in my life,” he said. “The charges should be dropped, number one.”

Chester Police Chief James Nolan said in a statement Monday that the video “is just a part of a larger event.”

The Chester Police Chief: No one is currently on any modified, administrative or disciplinary duty at this point as a result of this incident https://t.co/B7ZsBA3WA2 @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/0R2gFo9p8v — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) March 18, 2019

“We are not releasing names at this point because there are a number of altercations during the incident. The phone cam video is just a part of a larger event. There were Chester Police on location as well as outside agencies,” said Nolan. “No one is currently on any modified, administrative or disciplinary duty at this point as a result of this incident. We will work with the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office to conduct the police investigation. Nothing causes more problems down the line in these matters than a rush to judgment or action. A comprehensive investigation will take place prior to any action on our part.”

Cellphone video captured a Chester police officer striking Difiore in the face and knocking her onto the ground. It happened after police were trying to take control of an apparent drunken brawl.

Sources told Eyewitness News that the brawl happened during a Widener University pub crawl.

Pennsylvania Prisons To Implement Ban On All Tobacco Products

Difiore remains in jail on a $75,000 bond.