  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, New Castle News


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) – New Castle County Police have arrested two men in connection to a series car thefts, including using a tow truck to steal disabled vehicles. Police say there have been multiple reports of stolen cars, many consisting of older and disabled models, throughout the county.

Surveillance footage and witnesses captured a tow truck towing the vehicles.

Investigators linked the tow truck back to 47-year-old Mathew Wojciechowski and 44-year-old Arnold Phillip Anderson.

Credit: New Castle Police

The truck and suspects were seen driving to Chester, Pennsylvania on Feb. 25, with a then stolen older model Pontiac, which they later sold to a local car dealership.

Viral Video Shows Chester Cop Striking Woman, But Police Say That’s Only Half The Story

Detectives found that multiple stolen vehicles were sold to this business by Wojciechowski and Anderson.

Both Wojciechowski and Anderson were charged with felony theft of a motor vehicle, felony conspiracy, and other related charges.

Anderson was taken into custody on March 17 and is being held on $22,000 secured bail.

Wojciechowski was taken into custody on March 16 and was released on $96,000 unsecured bail.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s