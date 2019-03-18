



NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) – New Castle County Police have arrested two men in connection to a series car thefts, including using a tow truck to steal disabled vehicles. Police say there have been multiple reports of stolen cars, many consisting of older and disabled models, throughout the county.

Surveillance footage and witnesses captured a tow truck towing the vehicles.

Investigators linked the tow truck back to 47-year-old Mathew Wojciechowski and 44-year-old Arnold Phillip Anderson.

The truck and suspects were seen driving to Chester, Pennsylvania on Feb. 25, with a then stolen older model Pontiac, which they later sold to a local car dealership.

Detectives found that multiple stolen vehicles were sold to this business by Wojciechowski and Anderson.

Both Wojciechowski and Anderson were charged with felony theft of a motor vehicle, felony conspiracy, and other related charges.

Anderson was taken into custody on March 17 and is being held on $22,000 secured bail.

Wojciechowski was taken into custody on March 16 and was released on $96,000 unsecured bail.