



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Bryce Harper has Philadelphia buzzing about the Phillies again. Jersey sales broke records, season ticket and individual ticket sales skyrocketed in the wake of Harper’s signing and tickets for the right fielder’s spring-training debut topped $200 on the secondary market.

That should come to no surprise, and perhaps be considered the new normal. The Phillies are back in-demand, according to StubHub.

The Phillies are the seventh most in-demand team in Major League Baseball, cracking the top-10 for the first time in a decade, per StubHub, the popular secondary ticket market service. The Phils also have seen the highest growth of any team this season, StubHub said.

According to StubHub, ticket sales have increased 93 percent from this time last year after Harper signed with the Phillies.

The Phillies’ opening day game against the Atlanta Braves on March 28 is the third most in-demand opening day game in baseball.

As of 3 p.m., the cheapest ticket for opening day on StubHub is $77.78 in section 413. The game is officially sold out.

In three spring training games, Harper is 0-for-3 but has three walks, two runs scored and a stolen base.

The Phillies signed Harper to a 13-year, $330 million contract – the largest contract in American team sports history – on Feb. 28.