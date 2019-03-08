



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You better be ready to drop some serious cash if you want to see Bryce Harper’s spring training game debut in Clearwater on Saturday. Tickets for Harper’s Phillies debut at Spectrum Field are going as high as $200.

Two tickets in premium box 111 are going for $200 on StubHub as Harper will be the designated hitter in the Phillies spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Harper is expected to get a couple of at-bats.

Fans Better Take A Lesson From The 1979 Phillies

Tickets in field box 115 are going for $161 each, while tickets in premium box 110 are selling for $150 on StubHub.

However, if you’re not looking to spend that much, there are $20 tickets to sit in the grass area for Saturday’s game.

Harper has been participating in simulated games against Phillies minor leaguers this week, hitting two home runs in consecutive days.

Harper had an opposite-field homer to left in the first of 12 plate appearances Thursday at the team’s minor league complex. Harper also lined a double down the right-field line, singled up the middle, drove a deep fly to center and had a broken-bat flare to left center.

South Jersey Native Mike Trout Rookie Card Sells For Over $186,000

Philadelphia manager Gabe Kapler watched part of Harper’s game before the Phillies played the New York Yankees next to the complex at Spectrum Field.

“You want to make sure that he gets through those at-bats with good timing and good health, and saw that he did,” Kapler said. “We’re good to go for Saturday at this point.”

Harper signed the biggest contract in baseball history last week, agreeing to a 13-year, $330 million deal.

Bryce Harper Doubles Down On Recruiting Mike Trout To Phillies

Harper has been an All-Star in six of seven big league seasons and was a unanimous pick for the NL MVP award in 2015.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)