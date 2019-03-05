



RUNNEMEDE, N.J. (CBS) – While Bryce Harper continues to launch his Mike Trout to the Phillies campaign, Goldin Auctions made $186,000 off Trout over the weekend. Trout’s 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects baseball card sold for $186,000 during the Goldin Auctions 2019 Winter Auction on Sunday.

The buyer’s identity is unknown.

Goldin Auctions made a record $6 million in this year’s auction. The big-ticket item was the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Collection, which netted $3 million.

Abdul-Jabber’s 1987 Lakers NBA championship ring sold for a record $398,937, most for any NBA championship ring and any Lakers item.