



CLEARWATER, Fla. (CBS) – Bryce Harper is officially a Philadelphia Phillie. The team on Saturday formally introduced the biggest name on the free-agent market at Spectrum Field.

Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with no opt-outs and a no-trade clause. He gets a $20 million signing bonus, a $10 million salary this year, $26 million in each of the following nine seasons and $22 million in each of the last three years. None of the money is deferred.

He will wear No. 3, which he said Saturday is an important number to him.

Harper says 34 is Roy Halladay’s number and should be the last player to wear it for the Phillies. Says 3 is a family number — Dan Koob (@DanKoob) March 2, 2019

During his introduction, the 26-year-old was flanked by Phillies owner John Middleton, general manager Matt Klentak and his agent, Scott Boras. Harper’s wife, Kayla, and his parents were also in attendance.

Harper covered a ton of topics, including his new team becoming a World Series contender, switching numbers to his massive, record-breaking contract. His 13-year, $330 million deal is the largest in North American sports history.

“It was more of the years,” Harper told Eyewitness News. “It was more, ‘Where can I get the longest years, where can I dig my roots and be part of and organization and build my family?’ … At the end of the day, I think we got the years that we wanted and everything else.”

The San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers were also in the race to sign Harper over the recent weeks.

Middleton said the Harper contract came together in four days – last Sunday afternoon to Thursday.

“Everything up until last Sunday afternoon were discussions,” Middleton said.

Fans are ecstatic about the Phillies making the biggest free agent splash since the team signed Cliff Lee after the 2010 season.

“It’s pretty cool. It’s cool for me but I got to tell you, it’s cool for the fans,” Klentak said. “It’s cool for the city. To have someone who wants to be part of your city, your franchise, your organization for the long haul … it’s just an incredible commitment. We’re thrilled to have him.”

Harper talked about spreading out the average annual salary Saturday as well. He said he did that because he wants to help recruit other players to come in and fill out this organization.

Then, he said something interesting about a player who “comes off the books in two years.”

No doubt, Harper was talking about Millville, New Jersey’s Mike Trout.

Will Harper and Trout one day patrol the outfield at Citizens Bank Park.

Only time will tell. But for now, the Phillies’ future just got a whole lot brighter.