



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a busy day Thursday for the Philadelphia Phillies ticket sales office after the news broke that Bryce Harper is coming to the City of Brotherly Love. The Phillies sold more than 100,000 tickets after Harper signed a reported 13-year, $330 million contract.

“Yesterday, for the day, we sold over 100,000 tickets once the news of the potential signing broke,” John Weber, the senior vice president of ticket operations, told CBS Philly.

Weber said the sales team was prepared for the onslaught after months of rumors and speculation linking Harper with the Phillies.

“We were prepared and ready to go if it did happen,” said Weber.

Weber even said fans were looking for tickets in right field in hopes to catch a Harper home run ball.

“Reps said they were selling seats in right field, which isn’t surprising,” he said.

Weber added, “It’s an exciting time for our fans and for our organization.”

Even though the Phillies sold over 100,000 tickets on Thursday, there are still plenty of tickets and game plans available.