



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The hunt is on to find a man who is not afraid to be violent. A local attorney hopes surveillance video and a reward will lead to the man who shot him on his way home.

Spencer Hill is doing much better than he was this time last week. In fact, he told Eyewitness News that he’s ready to go back to work.

But he’s not quite ready to return back home after a gunman attempted to take his life.

It’s a situation no on wants to be in, but for Hill, it’s especially difficult being the victim.

“It’s been tough,” he said. “I mean, if home is not safe, then it’s not home.”

Police are hoping surveillance video will help catch the suspect. Hill was shot on the night on March 4, when this man shot him on the 5200 block of Hazel Avenue in West Philadelphia, just feet away from his house.

“I heard someone running up behind me really hard from behind,” Hill explained. “I turned around and took a defensive posture, and ready to fight if I had to. There was a second of silence. The person who is running behind me just froze, stopped in his tracks. After about a second, I saw a muzzle flash.”

Hill was shot in the stomach and was able to make it to his house, where his wife called 911.

“She was home and she heard the gunshot. She also heard me scream, but she didn’t know it was me,” Hill said.

Now police are asking for your help.

As police work to get the shooter off the streets, Hill is hopeful justice will prevail.

“If this person is running around shooting people like he shot me, he can do it to you,” Hill said. “He can do it to your children, he can do it to elderly people.”

Police believe the suspect is connected to two other incidents, one on Feb. 28 and another incident.

Hill’s law firm put up $10,000 for a reward leading to information of an arrest. If you recognize the man from the surveillance video, call police.