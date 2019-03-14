



Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Councilwoman Cherelle Parker introduced a bill Thursday that would authorize the installation of speed cameras along Roosevelt Boulevard. The cameras would be placed between 9th Street and the Philadelphia County line. This is part of the initiative known as “Vision Zero,” which is the city’s way to reduce traffic-related deaths to zero by 2030.

Roosevelt Boulevard is known as one of the most dangerous roads in Pennsylvania. Between 2013 and 2017, 139 people were either killed or seriously injured on the Boulevard, and, according to PennDot, 2,695 crashes were reported in that time.

1 Dead, 1 Critically Injured In Single-Vehicle Crash On Roosevelt Boulevard: Police

“We know that speed is especially deadly for people walking and biking, and that if we can get motorists to change their behavior and slow down, we can reduce crashes and save lives,” said Parker.

These cameras would be programmed to automatically take photos of any vehicle going 11 mph over the 45 mph speed limit. Once installed, drivers would have a 60-day grace period where anyone speeding would first receive a warning. Vehicles going between 11 and 20 miles over the speed limit would be fined $100, vehicles going between 21 and 30 miles over the speed limit would be fined $125 and vehicles going more than 31 miles over the speed limit would be fined $150.

In 2018, state lawmakers passed a bill that allowed Philadelphia to install speed cameras along Roosevelt Boulevard.