DOVER, Del. (CBS) – Police in Dover are investigating vandalism at a cemetery. The incident happened sometime between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday on North State Street.

A suspect, or suspects, entered the Lakeside Cemetery and vandalized headstones.

Police say there were at least four headstones that were damaged in the oldest section of the cemetery.

If you have information on the crime, contact Dover police.

