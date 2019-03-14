



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say the owner of a corner store shot a masked suspect who tried to rob him at gunpoint Thursday night. It happened on the 5400 block of Wyalusing Avenue in West Philadelphia.

The suspect ran from the store and fired back at the owner, who was chasing him.

A man, who police believe is that suspect, was later found unresponsive in a car that jumped a curb on a vacant lot. That man is in extremely critical condition.

The store owner and other employees in the store were not injured.