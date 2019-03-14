  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say the owner of a corner store shot a masked suspect who tried to rob him at gunpoint Thursday night. It happened on the 5400 block of Wyalusing Avenue in West Philadelphia.

The suspect ran from the store and fired back at the owner, who was chasing him.

A man, who police believe is that suspect, was later found unresponsive in a car that jumped a curb on a vacant lot. That man is in extremely critical condition.

The store owner and other employees in the store were not injured.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s