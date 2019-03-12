



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials say there are now 23 confirmed mumps cases in Philadelphia and surrounding counties linked to the Temple University outbreak. The mumps outbreak spread to Montgomery County after Temple issued a warning when students tested positive for the highly contagious disease.

Mumps Outbreak Spreads To Montgomery County, Officials Warn

Symptoms often appear 16 to 18 days after exposure.

To take precautions against the mumps, cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing, wash your hands frequently and efficiently, avoid sharing food and drinks, and stay home from school or work.

Officials continue to monitor the situation.