



MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Officials say it looks as though the mumps have spread to Montgomery County. Health Department officials say two suspected cases of the highly-contagious disease have been reported.

Temple University recently issued a warning after at least seven students tested positive for mumps. In all, officials say 16 cases have been confirmed in Philadelphia.

7 Temple University Students Test Positive For Mumps

It’s believed the suspected cases in Montgomery County are related to the Temple outbreak.

Officials say they are continuing to monitor the situation.