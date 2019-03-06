Comments
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Officials say it looks as though the mumps have spread to Montgomery County. Health Department officials say two suspected cases of the highly-contagious disease have been reported.
Temple University recently issued a warning after at least seven students tested positive for mumps. In all, officials say 16 cases have been confirmed in Philadelphia.
It’s believed the suspected cases in Montgomery County are related to the Temple outbreak.
Officials say they are continuing to monitor the situation.