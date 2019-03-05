



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More students have tested positive for mumps at Temple University. Seven students total have now tested positive.

Four other students have been evaluated at the Temple University Student Health Services office and are presumed to have mumps.

Mumps is highly infectious and symptoms are similar to the flu.

Symptoms often appear 16 to 18 days after exposure.

To take precautions against the mumps, cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing, wash your hands frequently and efficiently, avoid sharing food and drinks, and stay home from school or work.