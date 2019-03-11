



Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There appears to be no end in sight to SEPTA’s Transit Police strike. Another round of talks between SEPTA management and union representatives ended without a deal Sunday night.

Masked Men Shoot, Kill Teen Parents Of 3-Month-Old Child, Neighbor Says

No other negotiation sessions have been scheduled.

It’s been almost one week since close to 200 officers walked off the job.

They are looking for pay raises and the ability to review body camera footage at the end of their shifts. SEPTA Transit Police have been working without a contract since May 2018.

Customs Agents Seize 3,200 Pounds Of Cocaine Worth $77 Million At Port New York/Newark

Since the strike began, SEPTA police supervisors and officers from other local departments have been stepping in to fill the void.