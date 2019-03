WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Police say two teenagers, who were the parents of a 3-month-old child, were found dead inside a Wilmington home, Monday morning. The bodies of 17-year-old Christian Coffield and 17-year-old Janiya Henry were found at a home on West 26th Street, and a neighbor says masked men shot and killed them.

Authorities say they were dispatched to the location for a double shooting around 4:30 a.m.

Neighbor Jamir Harper told Eyewitness News he called 911 after learning three masked men got into the home on West 26th Street.”

“They’re like family to me,” said Harper. “It’s sad.”

The neighbor said two of the masked men went upstairs and killed the teens while another was downstairs, holding a gun to the mother’s head.

Family tells us the baby is named CJ, or “Christian Junior” after his dad. CJ’s mom is Janyah Stanford, family says. She always wanted to be a mother. Christian Coffield was a quarterback at Dickinson HS pic.twitter.com/UbjTSQVXEd — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) March 11, 2019

“He told them to stay where you are, I’m not gonna hurt you. Then the other two went upstairs to do what they needed to do,” said Harper.

Christian was a quarterback at Dickinson High School.

No weapon has yet to be recovered.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (302) 576-3990.